Following widespread rain, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi Collectors caution public to stay away from Tamirabharani river

December 17, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Following widespread rainfall in many southern districts experienced since Saturday night, the official machinery is on full alert.

The Collectors of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli district have cautioned the public to stay away from Tamirabharani river as the discharge has been stepped up since 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said that about 80 % of the storage level had been reached in Papanasam dam at 8 a.m., 72 % in Servalaru dam and 45 % in Manimuthar reservoir. The PWD officials have released 3,000 cusecs of water in Tamirabharani river following continuous rainfall in many parts of the district and the water flow in the river may rise up to 5,000 cusecs.

In the neighbouring Thoothukudi, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi said that following the release of water in Tamirabharani river, the district administration has alerted its Tahsildars in Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam and Eral to monitor the water flow. The officials have cautioned public not to venture into the river for bathing.

Similarly, from Saturday, they have appealed to the residents to ensure that children remained indoors. Cattle and goats should be kept in safety and not sent for grazing in these areas until further notice, the officials said.

The public along Kaliyavur-Punnakayal and Marudur-Srivaikundam dam areas have been warned, surveillance had been stepped up, and bathing has been prohibited.

Overnight rainfall in Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram district, the overnight rainfall resulted in Theerthandanatham recording 81.40 mm followed by Vattanam 73.20 mm, Thondi 61.20 mm, and Ramanathapuram 56 mm.

The district administration and the Fisheries Department officials had already warned fishermen to stay away from venturing into the sea.

Likewise, there were reports of drizzle in many parts of Madurai city, pockets in Theni, parts of Virudhunagar, Karaikudi and Devakottai in Sivaganga district and in upper Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

According to the reports, two houses were partly damaged in the rain in Ramanathapuram district.

The water level in Vaigai dam was 65.12 feet (maximum level 71 ft), Mullaperiyar dam: 134.95 ft (permissible level 142 ft), Sothuparai dam had 126.37 ft (max level 126.28 ft) and in Shanmuganadhi dam, the water level stood at 49.60 ft (max level 52.55 ft) at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

