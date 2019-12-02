Widespread rain leaves thousands of acres of paddy crop inundated in Tiruvarur

The heavy rain that has lashed several parts of Tiruvarur district for four days since November 27, has left standing paddy crop inundated in a few thousands of acres in the district.

While many parts of Tiruvarur district received heavy rain during these four days, more than 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in Thiruthuraipoondi on November 30 and at Kudavasal on November 29.

Official sources said the crop raised on a few thousand acres were inundated, as the drainage channels remained clogged with wild growth in Kudavasal, Nannilam, Kottur and Koradachery areas.

Farmers and agriculture department officials heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday as the rainfall receded.

Meanwhile, the efforts taken by the ryots to drain the excess rain water from the ayacuts bore fruit. The Public Works Department, which had maintained a flow of around 2,500 cusecs in the Grand Anaicut Canal till November 29, scaled it down to gradually.

The water release from the Grand Anaicut into the GA Canal has been reduced to just 200 cusecs of water on Monday. This, official sources said, made it possible for the ryots to drain the excess water stagnated in their fields through the drainage channels.

However, farmers, particularly those who have taken up the cultivation in low-lying areas, are a worried lot as meteorologists have predicted heavy rain in Delta for the next couple of days.