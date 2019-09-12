Widespread rain lashes Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

Rains lashed Vellore on Thursday evening from 6 p.m., after a particularly humid day in the district.

Power supply was stopped in Vallalar, Rangapuram, CMC Colony, Palar Gardens in Sathuvachari, and was restored after the rain receded post 9 p.m.

With sand deposits blocking the carriageway once again, rainwater stagnated near Green Circle in Vellore. This caused a heavy traffic snarl on the service road of the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. Vehicles had to vie for space as tempers rose among motorists.

Light to heavy rains lashed different parts of Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts on Wednesday night, with Kaveripakkam registering the maximum rainfall of 60.2 mm during the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Arakkonam too received a heavy downpour as it recorded 46.4 mm and Sholingur received 55 mm of rainfall. Ponnai Dam received 19.6 mm and Vellore and Walajapet recorded 5.8 mm and 6.2 mm of rain respectively.

In Tiruvannamalai district, Kalasapakkam and Vembakkam received heavy rain during Wednesday night.

While Kalasapakkam recorded 67 mm of rainfall, Vembakkam received 53 mm of rain and Cheyyar received 25 mm of rainfall.

Arni, Chetpet, Sathanur Dam and Vandavasi too were among the list of rainy areas.

The district average of rainfall was recorded as 19.28 mm and the total rainfall stood at 230 mm in the last 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Thursday.