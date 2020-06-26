Widespread rain in many parts of south Tamil Nadu

Widespread rainfall was reported in many parts of the southern districts in Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Friday.
According to PWD officials, Vedasandur in Dindigul district recorded the highest rainfall with 40.8 mm, followed by Palani with 32 mm and Kodaikanal with 10 mm rainfall. Parts of Natham, Dindigul city and interior parts of the upper Kodaikanal too experienced showers since Thursday evening.
In Ramanathapuram district, there were showers along the coastal hamlets including Thangachimadam, Pamban and in Rameswaram, accompanied by wind. Electricity supply was suspended for a few hours as a precaution and a few low lying areas in the district were inundated in the rains that began on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday early hours.
There was no rain in Sivaganga district, but in some pockets in Karaikudi, Tirupathur and Tirupuvanam there were mild showers on Thursday evening.
In Theni district, pockets in Uthamapalayam, Bodinayakkanur, Veerapandi and Gudalur experienced rain for some time.
In Madurai, the city experienced heavy rain from 6 p.m. on Thursday which went on till 10 p.m., thus bringing down the temperature in the night. Power disruptions were reported in the south and northern side of the city. Many low lying areas were inundated. In the peripheries, there was good rain in Sholavandan, Melur and Vadipatti.
In Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi, rains lashed only on Wednesday night. Courtallam falls remain shut due to COVID-19.
