Widespread downpour in Tiruvannamalai and Vellore

Heavy downpour was recorded across Tiruvannamalai district and intermittent rainfall was reported across Vellore district.

The overnight rains in Vembakkam and Vandavasi paralysed the conduct of farm work. Till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Vembakkam recorded the highest rainfall of 63 mm in the region. Kalasapakkam recorded 37 mm, Vandavasi 23 mm, Chengam 28.6 mm, Cheyyar 20 mm, and Arni 25mm.

In Vellore district, the rains took a break on the morning of Thursday, whereas Jolarpet and Yelagiri received intermittent showers in the morning too.

Vellore recorded 9 mm of rainfall, Arcot recorded 18 mm, Vaniyambai 6 mm, Walajapet 8 mm, Alangayam 5.2 mm, Katpadi 7 mm and Ammundi, 10 mm.

Kaveripakkam, Sholingur and Arakkonam too received showers during night of Wednesday and the skies were overcast till 9 am on Thursday.

Vellore Collector, A. Shanmugasundaram declared a day’s holiday for schools and colleges in the district, and the newly- formed Ranipet and Tirupattur districts.

Thiruvalluvar University announced the cancellation of semester teams scheduled for Thursday.