GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Widening of Ranipet-Sholinghur Main Road into four-lane nears completion

The entire work is carried out at a cost of ₹6 crore under the Comprehensive Rural Improvement Development Project Storm water drains, warning signs, reflectors and culverts will be built on the 15-metre-wide road, say officials

February 07, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A team of senior officials led by R. Chandrasekar inspected the widening work of the Ranipet-Sholinghur Main Road in Ranipet on Wednesday.

A team of senior officials led by R. Chandrasekar inspected the widening work of the Ranipet-Sholinghur Main Road in Ranipet on Wednesday.

The widening of the Ranipet - Sholinghur Main Road between Muthukadai and Manthangal junction, a distance of 10.6 km, (SH 61A) in Ranipet into a four-lane stretch is nearing completion with the construction of culverts and encroachment removal.

The road is used regularly by many vehicles, including goods-carriers that cater to industrial areas along the stretch. Prior to the widening, it was an Other District Road. It is maintained by the Construction and Maintenance Wing of the Department of Highways in Ranipet.

A team of senior officials from the Highways Department led by R. Chandrasekar, Chief Engineer, S. Palanivel, Superintending Engineer (SE), Tiruvannamalai, and S. Selvakumar, Divisional Engineer (DE) inspected the work on Wednesday.

“The entire work is being done in phases, based on land availability and flow of vehicles. The Muthukadai stretch is being widened due to the location of many industries in its vicinity as the safety of road users remains a priority. The work will be completed by month-end,” B. Balaji Singh, Assistant Director Engineer, State Highways, told The Hindu.

Tucked between Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) and the Palar river, the Ranipet - Sholinghur Main Road connects key towns like Tiruttani, Sholinghur, Walajah, Ranipet, Katpadi, Vellore and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The stretch was 15-feet-wide in the early 1980s when a road was laid for transport of farm produce.

Officials said it would be converted into a 15-metre-wide road with a concrete median, storm water drains, warning signs, zebra crossings and reflectors. Culverts are also being built to carry rainwater from the nearby hillocks to the river.

Street lights will be installed by the concerned local bodies. The road will be elevated to at least 1.5 feet with a fresh coat of bitumen to prevent inundation during monsoon. The entire work is being done at a cost of ₹6 crore under the Comprehensive Rural Improvement Development Project (CRMDP) 2023-24.

Officials said land levelling is under way for the Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway at 31 villages in Vellore and Ranipet districts under phase-I of the project.

In Tamil Nadu, phase-I covers the villages of Mahimandalam, Melpadi and Veppalai in the Katpadi taluk near Vellore. These villages are located near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The remaining 28 villages are in Ranipet district.

Of the total of 258 km, 92 km falls under the districts of Vellore (11.67 km), Ranipet (42.33 km) and Kancheepuram (38 km).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.