Widening of Ranipet-Sholinghur Main Road into four-lane nears completion

February 07, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - RANIPET

The widening of the Ranipet - Sholinghur Main Road between Muthukadai and Manthangal junction, a distance of 10.6 km, (SH 61A) in Ranipet into a four-lane stretch is nearing completion with the construction of culverts and encroachment removal.

The road is used regularly by many vehicles, including goods-carriers that cater to industrial areas along the stretch. Prior to the widening, it was an Other District Road. It is maintained by the Construction and Maintenance Wing of the Department of Highways in Ranipet.

A team of senior officials from the Highways Department led by R. Chandrasekar, Chief Engineer, S. Palanivel, Superintending Engineer (SE), Tiruvannamalai, and S. Selvakumar, Divisional Engineer (DE) inspected the work on Wednesday.

“The entire work is being done in phases, based on land availability and flow of vehicles. The Muthukadai stretch is being widened due to the location of many industries in its vicinity as the safety of road users remains a priority. The work will be completed by month-end,” B. Balaji Singh, Assistant Director Engineer, State Highways, told The Hindu.

Tucked between Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) and the Palar river, the Ranipet - Sholinghur Main Road connects key towns like Tiruttani, Sholinghur, Walajah, Ranipet, Katpadi, Vellore and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The stretch was 15-feet-wide in the early 1980s when a road was laid for transport of farm produce.

Officials said it would be converted into a 15-metre-wide road with a concrete median, storm water drains, warning signs, zebra crossings and reflectors. Culverts are also being built to carry rainwater from the nearby hillocks to the river.

Street lights will be installed by the concerned local bodies. The road will be elevated to at least 1.5 feet with a fresh coat of bitumen to prevent inundation during monsoon. The entire work is being done at a cost of ₹6 crore under the Comprehensive Rural Improvement Development Project (CRMDP) 2023-24.

Officials said land levelling is under way for the Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway at 31 villages in Vellore and Ranipet districts under phase-I of the project.

In Tamil Nadu, phase-I covers the villages of Mahimandalam, Melpadi and Veppalai in the Katpadi taluk near Vellore. These villages are located near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The remaining 28 villages are in Ranipet district.

Of the total of 258 km, 92 km falls under the districts of Vellore (11.67 km), Ranipet (42.33 km) and Kancheepuram (38 km).