Why Tamil Nadu’s first BC panel was against caste-based proportional quota 

October 16, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

With caste census protagonists demanding proportional reservation in government services, more than 50 years ago, the Backward Classes Commission, headed by veteran A.N. Sattanathan, analysed the issue and concluded that it “will neither be administratively feasible nor would it be in the interest of the social integration of the population” to recommend individual representation for particular castes.

Popularly called the First BC Commission, the panel, which was established in November 1969, submitted its report to the Tamli Nadu government a year later. While carrying out a comprehensive review of the policy framework and conditions of BCs, the Commission eventually became more famous for its recommendation to exclude the creamy layer — those earning an annual income of over ₹9,000 — from the scope of reservation.

Pointing out that during their submissions before the panel, most classes, big or small, had, for various reasons, stressed on representation in proportion to the size of their population, the panel had acknowledged that there had been “some recognition” of the principle approximating to proportional representation, if not for castes, at least for groups. “While conceding that there may be a case for such proportional representation, to carry it out with arithmetical nicety would not be always conducive to the efficiency of the administration, as it would deny the authorities the necessary elasticity.”

The Commission went on to say that its attempts as well as those of the State were designed to “remove social inequalities and our ultimate objective is to bring about a classless and casteless society,” which could be done “only if disparities which exist in various spheres are reduced to the minimum.” It added that there could be “equality and cohesion only between equals.”

On the possibility of adverse impact of the arrangement of proportional representation, the panel observed that while it did not like to comment on the political dimension of the issue vis-a-vis castes, “we do feel caste jealousy and bitterness will grow only if some castes continue to occupy a dominant position” when others were not able to get “a fair share.” If such dominance was eliminated and the aspirations of all were met with reasonable limits, “contentment and comradeship” would begin to prevail, the Commission concluded.

