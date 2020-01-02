‘Why should kolams haunt govt.?’

The BJP government at the Centre is implementing the agenda of the RSS in the country, and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a step in that direction, according to Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani. He says the new citizenship law goes against the Constitution and the secular fabric of the country. Excerpts:

Will the anti-CAA protests help the BJP consolidate Hindu votes?

When they brought in this Act, they were under this delusion. But now, it has been clearly established that though they want to divide the country on religious lines, the people are not prepared to go along with it. That is why most Hindus have raised the banner of revolt. The students have taken up this issue, as have intellectuals. They are not divided on religious lines. [People are saying] Don't divide us on religious lines, as that would be unconstitutional, anti-constitution and anti-secular. Take women, for instance. They are drawing these kolams (with anti-CAA messages). What does it show? Just because they (BJP) have a brute majority, it doesn’t mean they can pass any law under the sun. Laws should be within the framework of, and in compliance with, the basic structure of the Constitution. Otherwise, they are bound to be opposed.

The DMK appears to have softened its attack on Hindus. The party's leaders are insisting that a majority of its cadre are Hindus. And, MDMK leader Vaiko recently said the anti-Hindu strategy should be reconsidered. Do you agree?

I differ with the very wording of your question. The DMK has never been anti-Hindu. They are not anti-Hindu, but are pro-people. Dravidianism is opposed to the principles of Hinduism, and hence, it has been interpreted as being anti-Hindu. The basic singularity of the Hindu philosophy is inequality. Religion thrives on inequality, the caste system and untouchability. The Dravidian Movement was brought about to eradicate it.

Is the DK opposing the CAA only because it welcomes Hindus and non-Muslims from other countries?

No. We have been very clear from the beginning. We were the first to react against the Act. When they have chosen three countries, why should they discriminate on the basis of religion? When people flee a country, harassed and aggrieved, they should be shown empathy. Where does religious discrimination come from? In the CAA, they have clearly singled out Muslims. Why should they? Muslims are also harassed in Islamic countries.

When you are prepared to give asylum to so many people, it must be only on the basis of human considerations and should not be done with religious bias. So far as citizenship is concerned, Articles 8 and 14 [of the Constitution] don’t rely on religion. The very motive behind the [proposed] National Register of Citizens must be questioned.

Why do you think the BJP government has not acceded to Tamil Nadu MPs’ demand to include Sri Lankan refugees (most of them Hindus) under the purview of the CAA?

They are not only against Muslims, but are also against their own religion. They (Sri Lankan refugees) have the Tamil spirit. That is why they (BJP) don't want to take in Eelam Tamils, which in itself is a gross contradiction. You cannot adopt a different yardstick for them. Sri Lankan Tamil people are more bhakti-minded. The only disqualification is that they were born Tamils.

Minister K. Pandiarajan has said only a small number of people are supporting the anti-CAA protests. The Centre has claimed that some elements have been instigating students to stage protests...

If the majority does not oppose this, why should they be afraid? Why should they register cases against thousands of people? Why would they let kolams become their nightmare? Why do these kolams haunt them? They [protesters] are expressing themselves in the most Constitutional way. It is my right to support them or otherwise. The AIADMK government’s days are numbered. It is with the Centre's help that the State government continues to remain in power.

As for the charge of instigation, who has instigated it? People are rising [up] without any instigation. If at all anybody is to be accused of this, it should be the Centre. The instigation for the people to protest came from the Centre.

The State unit of the BJP recently made some remarks against Periyar. Why do you think Periyar is being targeted now?

Actually, they wanted to see the reaction. Periyar is a symbol of revolt, and even students in north India use Periyar [for their causes]. They (BJP) wanted to sully the image of Periyar. They miserably failed, and that is why they withdrew it (the remarks). What does that show? They are terribly afraid of Periyar. When Periyar was alive, he faced them all — he was attacked with chappals and rotten eggs. But we welcome it (the BJP's tweet targeting Periyar). It will have an effect like an Australian boomerang. Let them do it more. Every act of vandalism against a Periyar statue and other such actions will only contribute to the success of the Periyarist philosophy.