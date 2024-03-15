Why seek votes when you did not do anything for Tamil Nadu, Stalin asks Modi

March 15, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Tamil Nadu “only for seeking votes” and said the DMK did not need anyone to teach it patriotism.

“Like the AIADMK, the BJP government did not do anything for Chennai in the past 10 years. But Mr. Modi is coming to Kanniyakumari tomorrow [on Friday]. Why is he coming? Will he be announcing special projects for Tamil Nadu? No. He is coming to seek votes,” he said, speaking at a government function in Chennai.

Maintaining that he did not fault the Prime Minister for seeking votes, Mr. Stalin asked, “Is it fair when the Prime Minister, who did not visit the people when the floods affected Chennai, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, is coming to seek only votes.”

Claiming that Mr. Modi had visited the flood-affected Gujarat on a helicopter the very next day and announced relief and questioning why Tamil Nadu had not been granted relief even after three months, Mr. Stalin contended, “When I ask this, they are trying to project me as a seditionist. They are treating me as seditionist.”

Referring to the ongoing work for Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail and the funds due from the Union government, Mr. Stalin recalled repeated requests for funds over three years and said, “They are giving funds to States that sought funds after us. But we did not get anything. They did not give.”

As Tamil Nadu was giving more funds to the Union government in taxes, Mr. Stalin said: “Our money is going. But, are they giving us back accordingly? If we give a rupee, we get 28 paise. That too, are they giving it regularly? No”.

The Tamil Nadu government has been seeking funds and the MPs from the State were seeking the same in the Parliament and after all these, they are giving us 28 paise. “When we say this, are we being seditionist?” Mr. Stalin asked.

“Prime Minister Modi! Prime Minister! We do not have sedition in mind. We are only asking why do you have different standards,” Mr. Stalin contended. “Let me be clear. No need for anyone to teach us patriotism. Arignar Anna [DMK president and former CM C.N. Annadurai] dropped the demand for ‘Dravida Nadu’ after the Chinese aggression in 1962 and announced India’s security was important”.

During the war with Pakistan in 1971, then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi moved a resolution in the Assembly, which condemned Pakistan and in 1972 the then CM contributed Rs. 6 crore for the country during the war with Pakistan. “Kalaignar government also granted funds and land to those who were martyred for the country.”

During the Kargil war, the Tamil Nadu government under then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi contributed in three instalments a sum of Rs. 50 crore to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the country. “The people of Tamil Nadu are aware that we had committed ourselves for protecting the country. We have been giving our voice for the overall development of the country from Tamil Nadu.”

Referring to his government’s service for the people, Mr. Stalin said: “You only want votes from the people of Tamil Nadu. How is it just? The people of Tamil Nadu are asking what special projects have you brought to Tamil Nadu. Please answer them, Prime Minister! We are not asking but the people”.

The people of Tamil Nadu were prepared to “reject” the AIADMK and the BJP, Mr. Stalin believed and renewed his commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu for their development.

Mr Stalin said, while the DMK government has been implementing several schemes for the development of Chennai and Tamil Nadu, during the erstwhile AIADMK government, Chennai was affected in floods, the erstwhile AIADMK government had left behind the State finances in bad shape.