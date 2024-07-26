The Madras High Court on Friday, July 26, 2024 questioned the necessity for continuing to use caste-based terms in the names of government schools. It felt such terms may end up causing stigma to the students.

A Division Bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan suggested that names such as Government Kallar Reclamation School and Government Tribal Residential School should be avoided.

“It is painful that even in the 21st century such words are used in the names of schools. Tamil Nadu being a forerunner in social justice, such stigmatic words cannot be added as prefixes or suffixes,” the Bench said.

The observations were made during the hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up for improving the lives of the tribals living in and around the Kalvarayan hills in Salem and Kallakurichi districts.

When the establishment of schools exclusively for the tribes was brought to the notice of the court, the judges disapproved of the use of the word ‘tribal’ in the names of government schools.

“Caste names, once found in street name boards, were abolished. Now we don’t have streets with caste names. Then, why should they continue to find place in government schools,” Justice Subramaniam asked.

Citing his experience when he was the portfolio judge for Theni district, the senior judge in the Bench said, then he came across children of Government Kallar Reclamation schools being branded.

“You (government) claim to be the champion of social justice. You have brought in so many changes. Even Madras was changed to Chennai. Then, why retain caste names in government schools?” he asked.

Later, the suo motu PIL petition was adjourned for filing of further status report by the State government.