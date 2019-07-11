Why not extend Chennai Groundwater Regulation Act to entire State, asks HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday suggested that the State legislature could extend the applicability of Chennai Metropolitan Area Groundwater (Regulation) Act of 1987 to all districts to regulate and control the extraction, use and transportation of groundwater.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad made the suggestion during the hearing of a case related to commercial exploitation of groundwater. They pointed out that the Act, applicable to Chennai city alone, had been enacted to address acute scarcity of water due to consecutive failure of monsoon.

Then, it was also felt that the availability of water in Poondi, Cholavaram and Red Hills reservoirs was not sufficient to meet the water requirements of Chennai city and the United Nations Mission, which investigated the possibility of supplementing water supply to Chennai, had recognised the potential of tapping groundwater.

Hence, the legislature had enacted the 1987 Act applicable to the whole of Chennai city and certain specified areas in Chengalpet district and made it mandatory for every person in the scheduled areas to obtain the permission of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board before sinking any kind of well and to register existing wells.

The Act also contained several provisions such as keeping a tab on the types of well, their exact location, the devices used for lifting groundwater, the purposes for which it was used, the quantity of groundwater utilised, the vehicles used for transporting the water and the licences to be obtained for such transportation.

Pointing out that a similar scarcity was prevailing in many other cities whose water needs were being fulfilled by transporting groundwater from the suburbs, the judges felt that the 1987 law must be made applicable across the State and need not be confined to the territorial limits of Chennai city.

They wanted Government Advocate Akhil Akbar Ali to obtain instructions on the issue and inform the court by Thursday when a batch of cases related to alleged illegal extraction of groundwater from many suburbs were expected to be listed for hearing. The judges had already passed a series of interim orders in those case.