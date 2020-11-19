Why no stipend for SOEL students? HC asks govt.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to explain why students of School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) at Taramani, Chennai, were excluded from the list of Government law colleges whose graduates would be provided with a stipend of Rs.3,000 for first two years of their practice as lawyers.
Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha wanted to know whether the government was of the view that all those who study in SOEL were from affluent families and therefore they need not be given any stipend. The query was raised during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate M. Karpagam.
The petitioner's counsel R. Prabhakaran told the court that the government had fixed the maximum annual family income to be Rs.2.5 lakh for availing the stipend. He said students of denotified communities with an annual income less than Rs.2 lakh were studying in SOEL and so it was unfair to exclude them from list of beneficiaries.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath