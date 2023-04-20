Why no arrest has been made yet in Vengaivayal case, CPI(M) asks govt. 

April 20, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) legislator V.P. Nagaimaali on Thursday asked the DMK government in the Assembly why no arrest had been made yet in connection with the incident at Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces were mixed in an overhead tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents.

Participating in the debate on the demand for grants for the Police Department, Mr. Nagaimaali questioned why no suspect had been identified yet. As of now, an FIR had been registered against “unidentified persons” under various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In his reply, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin listed the steps taken by the police in connection with the case.

Due to the efforts taken by the State government, Adi Dravidars were allowed to enter the Ayyanar temple, Mr. Stalin said, listing the steps being taken by the Police and the Health Departments to restore law and order there. He said the probe into the Vengaivayal incident was transferred to the CB-CID in January this year. Referring to the constitution of a one-man commission by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, led by retired judge M. Sathyanarayanan, to probe the incident, Mr. Stalin said the State government had issued a G.O. to extend support to the commission.

As for other cases, he said while two persons — Mookaiah and his wife Meenakshi — had been arrested over charges of the ‘two glass system’ in their tea shop, a woman, named Singammal, was arrested for calling SC community members by their caste name.