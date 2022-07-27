Chess Olympiad | Tamil Nadu

Why Mamallapuram was chosen to host the Chess Olympiad

The availability of safe public places, including monuments with historical and archaeological value, in Mamallapuram has come in handy. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ
Dennis S. Jesudasan CHENNAI July 27, 2022 00:45 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 16:47 IST

A well-connected transportation network, a handful of star hotels and the ease of ensuring various security measures are among the major factors that helped Mamallapuram emerge as the host for 44 th FIDE Chess Olympiad commencing July 28.

The availability of safe public places, including monuments with historical and archaeological value, which have put the coastal town on the international tourist map, has come in handy too.

Follow The Hindu's extensive coverage of the Chess Olympiad here.

According to officials, though Chennai has all of these facilities, Mamallapuram was chosen as the venue as it would not inconvenience the public. As the State capital, a spurt in the number of VVIPs and international visitors could have proved to be a hassle for several lakh school and college students, office-goers and businessmen on working days.

A retired official who was involved in the preparations for the second informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram in October 2019 said such international events would help the economy.

“Such events mean our transport, hospitality, advertisement and other tourist sectors would benefit big time for a few weeks before, during and after the event,” he said. They also elevate the State’s prominent profile in the international arena.

These factors outweigh attempts by some neighbouring States that have been selling the ‘Sun, Sea and Sand’ portfolio to domestic and international tourists for long.

Given the profile, it does not come as a surprise that the Tamil Nadu government was considering featuring the iconic shore temple in Mamallapuram, among other models, in the medals to be awarded in the 44 th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

Mamallapuram is only a little more than an hour from the Chennai international airport and could predictably be among the choices for such international events in the future. The proposal for establishing a Sports City on East Coast Road only strengthens the possibility, according to officials.

