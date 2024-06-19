GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Why isn’t BJP Minister resigning taking responsibility for railway accident, asks Selvaperunthagai

Published - June 19, 2024 05:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday said that train accidents have continued in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, referring to the recent train crash in West Bengal here at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the Congress party has a history of taking responsibility for such events in the past while BJP ministers show that they are power hungry. “Previously, the Coromandel Express met with a similar incident in which 288 people died. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it an ‘accident’. CAG has raised a question over improving safety and instead spending money on other things. Congress leaders such as Cabinet minister Shastri resigned when the Ariyalur train accident took place. Former Railway ministers Mamta Bannerjee and Nitish Kumar, have also resigned taking responsibility. Why is the BJP minister not resigning?” he asked.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai also criticised the comments of Union Minister of State Water Resources, V. Somanna, for his comments on Mekedatu dam issue and said that ‘not even a single brick’ can be laid without the consent of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that AIADMK has received ordered ‘from somewhere to not contest the Vikravandi bypoll’ and it is possible that they are going to help PMK-BJP candidate surreptitiously.

Su. Thirunavukkarasar, K. V. Thangkabalu, K.S. Alagiri and others have been named in the election committee for Vikravandi bypoll.

