Why is the State govt. giving money through financial assistance scheme to fewer women in Villupuram, asks Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said it was condemnable that only 60,000 women in Villupuram district were receiving the financial assistance of ₹1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme every month.

Dr. Anbumani made this observation while quoting from Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech during the campaign at Vikravandi byelection, in which he reportedly said that around 60,000 women were receiving the assistance in the district.

In a statement, he said Mr. Udhayanidhi was in-charge of implementing the special projects in Tamil Nadu and the data that he announced in public should be taken as accurate.

“After giving financial assistance to very few women in Villupuram and stating it as an achievement is shocking. Under the scheme, around 1.16 crore women are receiving monthly financial assistance. This would mean that in every district, 3.05 lakh women must receive this assistance under this scheme. Villupuram is one of the biggest districts in Tamil Nadu and it is also a district which has the most number of poor. As per this data, Villupuram should be one of the district where more number of women should receive this assistance. But, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that only 1/5th of poor women in the district are receiving it,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said Villupuram district was one of the most backward districts in terms of education, employment and economy and it was also one of the districts in which Vanniyars, one of most backward communities and Scheduled Castes, were present.

“Why is the State government providing monthly assistance to only a few women? Is this not injustice done to people of Villupuram?” he asked, urging people to punish the DMK government by making sure that the PMK wins the byelection.