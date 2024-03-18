Why is Palaniswami not questioning the BJP over electoral bonds, asks DMK

March 18, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Chennai

DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu on Sunday joined issue with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami who had criticised the DMK for accepting electoral bonds from Future Gaming and Hotel Services.

“The DMK has been transparent in sharing information to the Election Commission of India, and there was nothing to hide,” Mr. Baalu said. As for Mr. Palaniswami’s contention whether it was appropriate to receive funds from a specific company, Mr. Baalu said: “The company was not given any concession during this government.”

Recalling that the legislation brought in by the erstwhile AIADMK government banning online gaming was struck down by the Madras High Court, he said that the DMK government had enacted a stronger legislation. “It was Governor R.N. Ravi who delayed the Bill without granting assent. He sent it back. We adopted it again and resent it. We got the assent. The Governor met representatives from online gaming companies. Did [Mr.] Palaniswami condemn the Governor then?,” Mr. Baalu asked.

He further said that Mr. Palaniswami was issuing statements against the DMK only to “protect his masters”.

‘Threatened firms’

The BJP government at the Centre had used the Directorate of Enforcement to “threaten” companies to give funds to the BJP through electoral bonds, and now the national party stood exposed, he said, adding that of the 30 companies that were “threatened” by the BJP, 14 had (given) massive funds to the BJP.

“The BJP is unable to answer now. Has [Mr.] Palaniswami condemned this?” he asked.

He further questioned whether Mr. Palaniswami, who maintained that there was no political alliance with the BJP, had the courage to condemn the BJP. “Why is he keeping his mouth shut? Let me remind that we did not forcibly collect (funds) from anyone by threatening them or by raids.”

As for Mr. Palaniswami’s contention that the people of Tamil Nadu would teach the DMK a lesson, Mr. Baalu said, “From the day, the AIADMK came under the control of Mr. Palaniswami, it has been on the decline and lost all the elections it faced...”

Mr. Baalu also listed the pending cases against Mr. Palaniswami and those in the AIADMK.