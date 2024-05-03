Why is Centre silent on missing drug consignment, asks Selvaperunthagai

May 03, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday said that the Modi government was responsible for drug menace. He told reporters in Chennai that the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the Union Home Ministry over drug consignment worth about ₹5 lakh crore going missing. “Why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu silent about this?,” he asked, and claimed that most of the drugs had been seized from Gujarat.

“The BJP, which talks about drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu, must speak about this too.” On the Cauvery issue, he said that the TNCC would support the interests of Tamil Nadu and its farmers. “There is a clear order from the Supreme Court on the issue and the onus is on the Centre to ensure its implementation,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Hazeena Syed urged the BJP government to immediately arrest MP Prajwal Revanna, who was accused of sexually harassing several women.