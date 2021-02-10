‘Why is Centre mum on social media accounts of BJP/RSS?’

CHENNAI

10 February 2021 01:51 IST

They are spreading a lot of disinformation, says Alagiri

The Central government, while issuing notice to Twitter about 1,178 accounts that it wants suspended, is not speaking about the accounts of BJP cadres and RSS members and their supporters who spread fake news, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said on Tuesday.

Mr. Alagiri alleged that the BJP ecosystem on social media was spreading a lot of disinformation, yet the Central government was not taking any action against such accounts.

He said the Congress had started a campaign asking the people to join the party’s social media cell and fight the “disinformation campaign” of the BJP. This campaign could bring together around 5 lakh social media warriors for the party and will have 50,000 members nationally, State-wise and at the district levels, he said.

The Prime Minister orally assured the farmers that Minimum Support Price for farm produce would remain, but why was he unwilling to provide a legally valid assurance for it, Mr. Alagiri asked.

He also said that while the AIADMK government had waived farmers’ loans from co-operative banks, it should also ask the BJP to waive farmers’ loans taken from public sector banks.

If the AIADMK government didn’t take steps to prevent the BJP’s attempts to stall the 69% reservation policy in Tamil Nadu, it would have to face severe consequences.

He said it had been two years since a stay was ordered on a CBI enquiry against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami but the BJP was not ready to oppose the stay.

He said it was worrisome that the Central government had not made any statements on Sri Lanka clearing a China energy project just 50 km off Tamil Nadu.