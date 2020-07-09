Why free rice under Central scheme is restricted to ration cardholders, HC asks Govt

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to explain why dry rations provided under the Prime Minister’s Gharib Kalyan Yojana had been restricted only to ration cardholders in the State as claimed by a litigant before the court.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and V.M. Velumani issued the direction after reopening a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam with respect to provision of basic facilities to migrant labourers affected due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19.When the HCP, already closed by another Division Bench, was listed again at the instance of the lawyer, he told the court that it was in his case the High Court, had in May this year, shed tears at the unbearable agony undergone by migrant labourers in the country.It was only after the High Court passed a strong order directing the Centre as well as the State government to list out the steps taken by them to mitigate the problems faced by migrant workers that the Supreme Court also took up the issue suo motu, he said.Now, though the Centre had decided to provide 5 kg of foodgrains per person every month till November under the PM’s Gharib Kalyan Yojana, the State government had restricted the benefit to only ration cardholders, much to the disappointment of migrant labourers, he said.

Claiming that the State of West Bengal had decided to provide dry rations to all without insisting upon ration cards, he insisted that a similar benefit should be accorded in Tamil Nadu too.