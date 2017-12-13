Why didn’t you visit sooner, asks Stalin

Taking on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his visit to Kanniyakumari district 12 days after the cyclone wreaked havoc, DMK working president and Leader of the Opposition on Tuesday questioned as to why the CM didn’t visit the district soon after the disaster.

Referring to media reports that the Chief Minister left for Kanniyakumari from Chennai on Tuesday, Mr. Stalin referred to his own visit to the district and asked “Shouldn’t he [Mr. Palaniswami] have thought of it the next day after the cyclone hit Kanniyakumari?” Mr. Stalin also said he would call on the Governor on Wednesday over cyclone-related relief measures.

He termed Mr. Palaniswami’s visit to Kanniyakumari district a drama to deflect criticism. Tearing into the CM over his letters to the PM, Mr. Stalin asked, “Do the letters have any figures on the number of fishermen killed, missing or who have lost their homes?”