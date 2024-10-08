ADVERTISEMENT

Why did IAF hold air show at noon, asks TNCC president Selvaperunthagai

Published - October 08, 2024 11:21 am IST - Chennai

“In the past, the IAF had organised such events in the evening,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said

The Hindu Bureau

TNCC president Selvaperunthagai. File

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday (October 7, 2024) announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each, on behalf of his party, to the families of those who died while attending the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show on Marina beach on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

He, however, questioned the decision of the IAF to hold the event at noon — the hottest time of the day. “In the past, the IAF had organised such events in the evening,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

Addressing the media at Sathyamurthy Bhavan here, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the State government should ensure that such deaths do not occur in the future. It was a big lesson learnt, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US