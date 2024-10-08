GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Why did IAF hold air show at noon, asks TNCC president Selvaperunthagai

“In the past, the IAF had organised such events in the evening,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said

Published - October 08, 2024 11:21 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC president Selvaperunthagai. File

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday (October 7, 2024) announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each, on behalf of his party, to the families of those who died while attending the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show on Marina beach on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

He, however, questioned the decision of the IAF to hold the event at noon — the hottest time of the day. “In the past, the IAF had organised such events in the evening,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

Addressing the media at Sathyamurthy Bhavan here, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the State government should ensure that such deaths do not occur in the future. It was a big lesson learnt, he said.

