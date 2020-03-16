Why did AIADMK vote for CAB, woman asks Ministers

VIRUDHUNAGAR

‘Had ruling party not done so, the issue wouldn’t have arisen’

A Muslim woman on Sunday left Ministers stunned by asking them why the AIADMK voted for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. She told them that if they had not done that, the problem would not have arisen.

The woman, identified as Nilofar Fatima, 42, of Virudhunagar, was among the beneficiaries at a government function in which Ministers Sellur K. Raju (Cooperation) and K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji (Dairy Development) took part.

Both the Ministers were taken aback by her query.

Meanwhile, a man intervened and took the woman away. However, she was invited back on to the stage and the Ministers tried hard to convince her. “Are you by any means affected by it [CAA],” Mr. Raju asked her. She replied in the negative.

When Mr. Bhalaji attempted to pacify her saying, “Edappadi [K. Palaniswami] government would give [you all] protection,” the woman, who cut him short, said, “Had you not voted [in favour of CAB], would this problem have arisen? Just ponder over it first.”

She walked away from the stage without waiting for a response.