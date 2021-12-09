Why change Tangedco’s complaints redressal system, asks OPS

‘Number of complaints resolved has dropped under new arrangement’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday questioned the need for changing the consumer complaint redressal system in Tangedco.

In a statement, he said the telephone number of the complaint redressal mechanism — 1912 — had functioned since 2003 and, in the name of merging the call centre with a new arrangement called ‘Minnagam Call Centre’, the number had been changed to 94987 94987. Under the previous arrangement, the power utility had resolved 12,000 complaints a day through 44 complaint call centres whereas, under the new system, the figure had come down to 8,000.

Mr. Panneerselvam asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ascertain whether the tender process for the new arrangement was followed in a transparent manner, and urged him to publish all the details on the website of the power utility; reinstate the services of those who had lost their jobs owing to the new system; address the issue of dissatisfaction among the workforce; and protect the data of three crore consumers of electricity.

Protest postponed

In a release, the AIADMK announced that its State-wide demonstrations against the DMK Government, slated for Thursday, had been postponed to Saturday.

In a series of tweets, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran asked the State Government to give a proper explanation regarding reports of irregularities in the procurement of materials for the Pongal gift hamper.