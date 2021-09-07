Why ban festivities when other States are allowing them: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday questioned why the State government had imposed a complete ban on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations when Maharastra, Karnataka and Puducherry had allowed the festivities without any restrictions.

Mr. Annamalai accused the ruling DMK government of trying to win over votes and support of the people of other religions in the State by not respecting the first God of Hindus and continuously insulting Vinayaka devotees.

He also accused the government of indulging in police high-handedness by arresting poor idol makers. “An idol maker in Cuddalore district was arrested by the police and sent to jail. Is making Vinayaka idols now a crime?” he asked.

He questioned whether people of the State needed permission from Mr. Stalin to worship a God of their choice.

Mr. Annamalai warned that the BJP would not silently watch the “atrocities” of the police “who are behaving like goons of the ruling DMK”.

The BJP leader asked the people of the State to support the party’s plans for celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi, under which one lakh party cadre would keep the idol on their doorsteps and celebrate the festival. “Mr. Stalin should understand that he is continuously insulting the Tamil people and infringing upon their rights. Those who are insulting Lord Vinayaka will be punished by him. You should understand that. Otherwise Lord Vinayaka will teach you a lesson,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He also requested the citizens to send a postcard to the Chief Minister to wish him on Vinayaka Chaturthi as he has a habit of wishing people of other religions during their festivals.