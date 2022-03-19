Wholesale vegetable complex to be established in Theni, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari

The complexes would facilitate traders and the Kerala State Horticulture Corporation to purchase fruits and vegetables directly from the farmers of Tamil Nadu

The complexes would facilitate traders and the Kerala State Horticulture Corporation to purchase fruits and vegetables directly from the farmers of Tamil Nadu

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Saturday said the government would establish wholesale vegetable market complexes in Theni, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari through the private public partnership (PPP) mode.

Presenting the Agriculture Budget, he said the vegetables and fruits cultivated in Tamil Nadu meet not only the requirements of Tamil Nadu, but also nearby States such as Kerala. The complexes would facilitate traders and the Kerala State Horticulture Corporation to purchase fruits and vegetables directly from the farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the farmer producer organisations (FPO) would be covered under the capital subsidy scheme for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and they would be given a subsidy of up to ₹1.5 crore to invest in facilities and machinery.

He said the government would set up an industrial estate for agro-products in Tiruvarur district by the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (Tansidco) to create employment opportunities in delta districts, where agriculture was the primary profession.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the government was committed to improving the livelihood of palmyra farmers and 75% subsidy would be given for tree climber implements and valuable addition for making palm jaggery and candy. He said 250 farmers would be trained in palm jaggery production, and equipment would be given to them. In addition, 100 women would be trained to make palm leaf handicrafts. The best inventor of a palmyra climbing device would be honoured with an award.

The Minister announced the sustainable cotton cultivation mission at an outlay of ₹15.32 crore and strategic paddy cultivation programme for getting higher yield with an allocation of ₹32.48 crore.