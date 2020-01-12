Tamil Nadu

Who wins where in district panchayats

more-in

AIADMK has bagged the post of district panchayat chairperson in Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Karur, Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Pudukottai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari. Its ally, the PMK has secured the post in Salem district.

DMK has netted the post in the districts of Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 1:17:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/who-wins-where-in-district-panchayats/article30546650.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY