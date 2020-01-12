Who wins where in district panchayats

AIADMK has bagged the post of district panchayat chairperson in Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Karur, Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Pudukottai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari. Its ally, the PMK has secured the post in Salem district.

DMK has netted the post in the districts of Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram.