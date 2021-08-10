‘White Paper shouldn’t be used to raise taxes’

Anbumani pitches for reforms

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the worsening economic crisis in Tamil Nadu should be corrected through reforms, not by increasing the burden on the people.

Reacting to the White Paper released by Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, he said, “The financial situation of Tamil Nadu has been well-known for many years. Even when the DMK was preparing the manifesto, these facts were in the public domain. The DMK knew about it and yet made promises in the manifesto. So, the DMK should strive to implement the promises it has made to the people as much as possible.”

He said the Minister’s speech raised serious concern over whether it could be a prelude to announcements that would severely affect the poor and the middle class. The Finance Minister pointed out that the electricity tariff, property tax, vehicle tax and bus fares weren’t raised for many years. “One shudders to think if electricity tariff, bus fares and property tax would be raised. These should not be raised. The White Paper should not be used as an instrument to raise taxes as they will only increase the burden on the people who are already struggling because of the pandemic,” he said.

He agreed with Mr. Rajan’s assessment that Tamil Nadu was rich and its wealth was either left unused or being used illegally. “Tamil Nadu government’s first job should be to stop tax evasion. In a situation where tax revenues are falling, non-tax revenues can be increased by making public sector companies profitable,” he said.

Stating that he hoped to hear some constructive announcements in the Budget to bring the State out of huge debt, Dr. Anbumani, said, “The Finance Minister’s transparent speech must be welcomed. Useless freebees and subsidies should be avoided. PMK’s position is that government’s help should be provided to those who desperately need it.”

TNCC leader K.S. Alagiri said the report laid bare the mismanagement by the erstwhile AIADMK government in the last 10 years. “In 2011, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa pledged that if the AIADMK was voted into power, she will make Tamil Nadu the No. 1 State. Instead, her rule and the subsequent AIADMK regimes increased the debt to historic highs and almost pushed the State to the brink of bankruptcy,” he said.