White Paper on finances likely

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 23:56 IST

People have the right to know, says Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Friday said his first objective is to present a White Paper on the status of the State’s finances.

“The amount of information given to me as an MLA [in Opposition] is not adequate. Moreover, the people of the State have the right to know it,” Mr. Thiagarajan told The Hindu.

He pointed out that the recent revised estimate presented by the AIADMK government for the fiscal year 2020-2021 stated that public debt, which stood at a little over ₹1 lakh crore in 2011, had increased to ₹4.84 lakh crore in 2021.

Mr. Thiagarajan said that the cumulative fiscal deficit of the last 10 years exceeded the explainable ₹3.84 lakh crore of incremental debt.