White collar crimes are highly harmful to society, says High Court

The Surana Group of Companies has been accused of defrauding various banks to the tune of over ₹10,000 crore. | Photo Credit: File photo

They are committed by people who are otherwise expected to behave responsibly and set a moral example, says judge while denying bail to former CEO of Surana Group of Companies

White collar crimes involving embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees offered as loans by banks are highly harmful to society for they are committed by well-educated and influential people who are otherwise expected to set a moral example and behave responsibly, the Madras High Court said.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira said unlike other crimes, which could happen due to sudden provocation, siphoning off public money by defrauding banks was an offence committed with a calculated motive, a deep understanding of the consequences and a clear intention to escape from said consequences.

The observations were made while denying bail to Rahul Dinesh Surana, who had served as Group CEO of Surana Group of Companies between 2015 and 2017, in a prosecution initiated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for the charge of having defrauded various banks to the tune of over ₹10,000 crore.

After recording a series of charges levelled by the SFIO against the petitioner to highlight his active role in the crime, the judge wrote: “It is a case of economic offence of such a huge magnitude affecting the society and thus this court find that it is highly premature at this stage to grant bail to the petitioner.”

Justice Chandira pointed out that Section 212 (6) of the Companies Act of the 2013 stated that a court should not grant bail to a person accused of offences under it without hearing the Public Prosecutor and without being satisfied that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner was not guilty. In the present case, though the petitioner claimed to be innocent, the materials on record prima facie lead to a conclusion that he had a major role in the affairs of the group’s companies. The judge also said the petitioner himself had conceded to have been appointed as Group CEO to revive and rehabilitate the companies.

Contradictory claims

“On one hand, he claims to have accepted the responsibility of reviving and rehabilitating the company and on the other, he claims no knowledge when it comes to fraudulent activity in dealing with the banks and siphoning of amounts. However, the records reveal that the petitioner and the other accused have formed benami/shell and puppet companies and indulged in round tripping of money to their companies. Though there are several statements recorded from the witnesses, the statement from one of the statutory auditors, Geetha Suryanaranayan, under Section 217 of the Companies Act, reveals that the petitioner had played a key/pivotal role in the organisation,” the judge wrote.

“Further, a perusal of the statements recorded from other witnesses also show that the petitioner is the person responsible for floating puppet and shell companies in the name of his employees and poor relatives and round tripping and layering of money,” the judge wrote.

Though the petitioner stated that a co-accused had been granted bail in the same case, the judge said that the co-accused could not be equated with the petitioner since the former was just an auditor and not the founder or promoter of the group companies.

Justice Chandira agreed that various courts had time and again reiterated the golden principle that no person should be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law. “But, at the same time, the courts must strike a balance between the interest of the society in general and the right of an accused to personal liberty,” he concluded.