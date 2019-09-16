Whistle-blower alleges threat to life

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from senior State government authorities on a complaint by a petitioner, who claimed that he was attacked by unidentified persons with a machete for filing complaints about dumping of biomedical waste in the solid waste transfer unit in Otteri here. Appearing at an open hearing by the full bench led by Justice H.L. Dattu, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash denied that biomedical waste was being dumped along with solid waste.

Complainant T. Vasanthakumar of Otteri claimed that since he submitted his complaint over the dumping of biomedical waste in Otteri, he was being threatened. He was also attacked too by unidentified persons. “They attacked me and asked me as why I filed a complaint,” he told the bench. But, Mr. Prakash said the attacks could be due to personal reasons.

Mr. Vasanthakumar alleged Otteri residents were facing health hazards. He submitted that he had filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner. Following this, the Commission summoned the Chief Secretary and the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner for the open hearing.