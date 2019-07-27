Which way will AIADMK turn on Triple Talaq Bill?

The ruling AIADMK, which supported the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after having opposed it all along, appears to have developed second thoughts on its latest position on the legislation.

In the Lok Sabha, the party’s lone Member of Parliament, P. Raveendranath Kumar, supported the legislation at the time of its adoption.

What surprised many was the fact that the AIADMK had chosen to shift its position a few weeks before the election to the Vellore Parliamentary constituency, which has a perceptible presence of Muslim voters.

During the tenure of the previous Lok Sabha, the AIADMK had vociferously opposed the Bill, and had once even staged a walkout over the issue. Former MP from Ramanathapuram A. Anwhar Raajhaa, who was vocal in his opposition to the Bill, asserted that there was “no change” in the party’s position on the legislation.

Describing Mr. Raveendranath Kumar’s action as one he had taken in his individual capacity, the former MP, who brought out a publication against the Bill last year, explained that no ‘interference’ in the personal law of Muslims will be acceptable. Besides, there should be no criminal punishment for a matter which was “purely civil”, he said.

The publication had reproduced the text of a letter sent by the State government to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice in December 2017. On the aspect of punishment for those who resorted to instantaneous talaq, the State had suggested that the Centre drop the clause. It had also stated that the provision of a one-time settlement to Muslim women may be made as per Sharia Law. But in the Bill, judicial magistrates have been given that task.

In the Lok Sabha, Mr. Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, justified his stand in favour of the Bill on the ground that the legislation sought to provide “equal rights to all women”, irrespective of their religion.

A. Navaneethakrishnan, leader of the AIADMK in the Rajya Sabha, where the Bill is expected to come up for discussion and voting next week, said he will go by the instructions of the party leadership regarding the legislation.

‘Reservations remain’

He pointed out how his party supported amendments to the Right to Information Act, passed in the Upper House.

Later in the day, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that while the principle of women’s empowerment was acceptable, the State government continued to have reservations regarding the Bill.