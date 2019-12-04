T.N. gets a pat on the back for its transplant record

In a year that saw organ donations dip in the state, Tamil Nadu, for the fifth consecutive year, received an award from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). It was not about the number of organ donations this year. Officials say the State, while maintaining maximum utilisation of organs, was also focusing on transplant outcomes and data compilation.

According to Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) data, the State has had 1,326 deceased donors from 2008 till date. A total of 7,783 organs, including 4,712 major organs such as heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, were donated.

“This year, NOTTO sought three-year donor generation and organ utilisation data from TRANSTAN. T.N. is now not only focusing on organ donations but also organ utilisation, post-transplant outcomes and data collection. While announcing the award for the State, the reasons listed out by NOTTO were data compilation, online registrations and post-transplant data,” an official said.

As per the three-year data from November 2016 to October 2019, a total of 652 brain deaths were identified across the State. Of this, 431 brain deaths were converted to donations. The number of organs utilised during this period was 2,616. Official sources in the Health Department said from November 2018 to October 2019, the State had 128 deceased donors as against 140 last year.

Post-transplant outcomes are important to assess the success of the deceased donor programme, the official, said, adding: “This year, TRANSTAN has done a 10-year compilation of post-transplant data of patients. Through this exercise, data on how well patients are doing after transplants and survival rates are available.”

Officials pointed out that the utilisation of organs should be taken into account as the whole deceased donor programme was aimed at benefiting patients with end-stage organ failure. From January to October this year, of the total 200 kidneys donated, 178 were utilised, recording 89% utilisation. Out of the 99 livers donated, 11% were declined owing to various conditions such as fatty liver, liver cirrhosis and elevated liver parameters. The utilisation of hearts stood at 52% with 50 of the 97 hearts transplanted. However, the utilisation of lungs continued to be low at 31%.