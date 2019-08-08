Whereabouts of Kashmir leaders is a concern, says Mamata

Reiterating that the people of a State should be taken into confidence before making any decision in connection with the State, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over the whereabouts of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Ms. Banerjee, who was in Chennai to attend a public meeting marking the first death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. Karunanidhi and to unveil his statue at the office of the party mouthpiece Murasoli, said she had expected Mr. Farooq Abdullah to be there at the meeting.

“He should have attended the meeting. I thought I should talk to him. But he is not able to come. Yesterday, I saw a video, and if I am correct, he was crying. He was not able to visit even his daughter’s house. I do not know what is happening,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee said a political party could take a decision in connection with a State, but should always take its people into confidence.

Recalling the battles waged by leaders like Karunanidhi, she said one could sacrifice their life, but not their mother tongue. She called for a fight against dictatorship and fascism.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said though Mr. Farooq Abdullah’s name figured in the invitation, he could not attend the function because of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. He had been under house arrest.

Recalling the days when Sheikh Abdullah, father of Farooq Abdullah, was interned in Tamil Nadu, he said an attempt was being made to “rewrite the dark history”.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK did not require any lesson on patriotism since it had stood for the unity of the country when it waged wars with its neighbours. “But the BJP is instigating communalism in the name of patriotism,” he alleged.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani wondered why those who sought to create ‘one nation, one ration card’ and ‘one food’ were not ready to create ‘one caste’.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, lyricist Vairamuthu and Murasoli editor Selvam were among those who attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, scores of DMK leaders and cadre paid their respects to Karunanidhi at his mausoleum on the Marina. This was followed by the inauguration of his statue.