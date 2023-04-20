Where stones turn into sand

April 20, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST

Machines rumble for almost eight hours a day at these units, crushing stones into fine granules that are graded, washed and packed.

Piles of these fine granules at about 450 crushing industries in Tamil Nadu make that have approval of the Public Works Department make M-sand and P-sand. These go into construction and plastering works respectively.

In the last four-five years, with wider acceptance by customers, M-sand makers in Tamil Nadu have increased and have replaced the sand mined from river beds with artificially made sand.

S.K, Yoganathan, vice-president of Stone Quarry and Crusher Owners’ Association, says the M-sand units meet the demands within 30-40 km radius of a plant. A couple of units in the southern districts export this sand to countries such as Maldives and Mauritius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deploying machinery made by a handful of indigenous manufacturers, on an average, a unit makes about 250 tonnes of sand an hour and operates for eight hours a day. While M-sand goes into construction work and is mixed with cement or additives, P-sand is used for plastering works. In the north, the units make a finer variant that is used for ‘patti’ works. The wastage at the m-sand plants is about 5 % and builders now use these as land fills during foundation works. “So, there is almost zero wastage out of these units,” he said.

“We give clean, crushed rock granules as sand and it can blend well with any other material such as cement or special additives,” he added.

The PWD has separate standards for m-sand and p-sand and also for the machinery used. The organised sector crushers meet these standards.

The acceptance has turned better in the last four to five years and with revival of construction activities, the industry sees scope for more crushing units.

ADVERTISEMENT