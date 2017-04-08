Where is the board to regulate film publicity material, HC asks State

The Madras High Court has asked the State government why a board to regulate film publicity material has not been constituted even 30 years after a legislation (the Tamil Nadu Compulsory Certification of Film Publicity Materials Act, 1987) was brought mandating formation of such a body.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and Anita Sumanth directed the Regional Censor Board authorities to inform the court on April 10, the details of the legislation and that of the constitution of the board.

The issue pertains to a habeas corpus plea moved by Sundararajan, seeking to trace and produce his minor daughter who had been missing for several days. Later, it came to light that the girl had eloped with a local youth, Vimalraj.

Investigation revealed that Vimalraj was involved in several criminal cases. When the judges held enquiry with the minor, it came to light that she was four months pregnant. She told the judges that she had eloped with Vimalraj on her own volition, after seeing and being influenced by Tamil films.

Appalled over the statement of the minor girl and pointing out how poorly censored films were adversely affecting the youth, the Bench on March 20, summoned heads of the censor board.

On March 30, M.M. Mathiazhagan, Regional Officer of Central Board of Film Certification, appeared in the court. Recording his appearance, the judges adjourned the plea to April 10 when the officer must be present again.

Earlier, the Assistant Solicitor-General submitted that the Tamil Nadu Compulsory Certification of Film Publicity Materials Act was enacted in 1987 mandates formation of a separate board approving film publicity material. He pointed out that the Act prescribes three years of imprisonment for any violation.