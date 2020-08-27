Where greenery and industrialisation go hand in hand

Thirumalai

CHENNAI

27 August 2020 03:08 IST

Development hasn’t deprived Perambur of its verdant surroundings, long-time residents say

Perambur was not quite a sleepy town, but rather, as old-timers remember it, “a perfect mix of verdant surroundings and industrialisation”.

Though the locality has witnessed rapid infrastructure development, especially in the Binny Mills complex, it still retains its greenery in most pockets, according to long-time residents of the area. “Perambur was earlier teeming with people working in different industries and establishments, including the ICF, Perambur Carriage Works, Binny Mills and Railway offices. Now, the floating population in the locality has increased. Earlier, there were a lot of cycles around. Now, they have been replaced by motorised transport,” says 88-year-old K.A. Thirumalai, a retired railway official. He has been a resident of Perambur since 1955.

“There were no proper roads in the locality, and water stagnation was common in the area when it rained. Now, roads have improved, but the locality is still infamous for flooding during the monsoon. There used to be waterbodies in the area, but they have all disappeared,” he says.

He recalls that Perambur used to have a large Anglo-Indian community. “They used to work in the Railways. Now, their numbers have dwindled,” he says.

But people like Thirumalai are happy about the improvements to the Perambur railway station.

“Now, most trains stop here. Earlier we had to get down at Chennai Central and return to Perambur. The facilities at the station have also improved,” he says. But has Perambur changed? “It has for the better. Open grounds have become parks. Though many buildings have come up, the locality has retained its greenery,” Mr. Thirumalai adds.