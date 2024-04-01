ADVERTISEMENT

When will PM Modi speak about Chinese incursions into India: T.N. Congress chief Selvaperunthagai

April 01, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Selvaperunthagai was reacting to PM Modi’s charge of the Congress ceding Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka; he also asked Mr. Modi to explain the breakdown of law and order in Manipur

The Hindu Bureau

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Sunday, March 31, 2024, reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that the Congress had ceded Kachchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, by asking when Mr. Modi would talk about Chinese incursions and the breakdown of law and order in Manipur.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said Mr. Modi must speak about what happened in the lead-up to the killing of 44 Indian security personnel in Pulwama.

“When will you speak about complete breakdown and decay of law and order in Manipur? When will you speak about the Rafael papers that disappeared from Defence Ministry?” he asked.

Separately, at a protest against the Income Tax department’s actions seeking to freeze the Congress party’s bank accounts before the elections, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, “We speak about what the Congress has done to the people of India. Why can’t BJP do the same? They say fishermen were killed during the Congress government but no fishermen were killed during the BJP’s tenure. I don’t understand how they can lie like this. Before 2014, they said that they would send the Indian Navy to the international borders and set up a separate Ministry. Nothing has materialised. Tamil fishermen are arrested by Sri Lankan Navy and their boats taken away, but the Indian government only goes out of its way to help Gujarati fishermen when they face similar hurdles from the Pakistani Navy. Are you the Prime Minister just for Gujarati fishermen,” he asked.

