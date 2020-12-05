When will a decision be taken on amendment Bill related to T.N. appointment on preferential basis, asks Madras High Court

Madurai

05 December 2020 15:25 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought to know when a decision would be taken with regard to the Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential Basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi suo motu impleaded the Secretary to the Governor as one of the respondents in the public interest litigation petition filed in this regard by advocate G. Sakthi Rao from Madurai. The decision was pending for more than eight months, the Court observed.

The Judges observed that the Bill to amend the Act was passed in the Legislative Assembly on March 16 and sent to the Governor for assent; however, it is still pending before the constitutional authority and as a result of this students who studied in Tamil Medium are suffering.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the State to ensure that only those who had completed their entire education in Tamil Medium to be eligible under the Person Studied in Tamil Medium quota. He further sought a direction to not issue the PSTM certificates for distance education courses. The case was adjourned till December 9.