When the vehicle is the message

Vehicles being used for campaigning for the Assembly election are fast becoming an attraction among people. Curious onlookers are busy trying to figure out the parties behind the flags, especially when the flag belongs to a lesser known outfit. The vehicles not just carry the flags of one party, but also those of its electoral partners. The campaign vehicle of the AIADMK is fully painted with the “two leaves” symbol, and carries flags of the PMK, the Tamil Manila Congress and the Puthiya Needhi Katchi.