When the stick is the carrot

G.M. Sridhar Vandaiyar of the Moovendra Munnetra Kazhagam, who is contesting on the AIADMK’s symbol in the Kumbakonam Assembly constituency, enthusiastically showcased his skills in silambam, a martial art form, during his campaign in Asur village recently. A group of youngsters, part of the reception events, requested Mr. Vandaiyar to wield the silambam with them, a challenge he readily accepted.