G.M. Sridhar Vandaiyar of the Moovendra Munnetra Kazhagam, who is contesting on the AIADMK’s symbol in the Kumbakonam Assembly constituency, enthusiastically showcased his skills in silambam, a martial art form, during his campaign in Asur village recently. A group of youngsters, part of the reception events, requested Mr. Vandaiyar to wield the silambam with them, a challenge he readily accepted.
When the stick is the carrot
V. Venkatasubramanian
Thanjavur,
March 26, 2021 01:10 IST
V. Venkatasubramanian
Thanjavur,
March 26, 2021 01:10 IST
