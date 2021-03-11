When the leader kept his word

Nagercoil

11 March 2021 02:51 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who met 12-year-old Antony Felix when he made an unscheduled stop at a roadside bakery in Paraikode village on the Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram Highway on March 1, had promised him a pair of sports shoes after the boy told him that he was a sprinter. The Class 5 student’s joy knew no bounds when a courier with sports shoes, sent by Mr. Gandhi, landed.

