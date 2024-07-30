When superstition claimed the lives of 2 toddlers, sent shock waves across T.N.

On July 6, 1980, two toddlers — Rajendran, 3 and his best friend Nallusamy, 4, — had left their home to play on the streets of Veppanthattai village in Tiruchi district. They did not return home. It was a routine for the boys to play around the village and return home by evening. But when they did not turn up all night, the parents, after an extensive search in the locality, sensed trouble and lodged a complaint with the Arumbavur police at dawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspecting a case of child-lifting, the police were inquiring the villagers if they saw any strangers on the day the boys went missing. Searches were also made in nearby water-bodies. Though the missing children were too young to plan an outing, police did not want to rule out the possibility of them reaching the nearest bus stand or railway station. However, nothing much came out of the preliminary investigation in the next two days.

On the third day, a villager raised an alarm after he saw a dog carrying something that appeared to be part of a human leg. The villagers followed the dog that led them to a construction site owned by Velusamy, head master of a primary school. A stench of decomposed body emanated from the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ward off evil spirits

The villagers grew suspicious upon seeing partly used incense sticks, flowers and other puja items, and searched the site and its vicinity. Their worst fears came true. The bodies of the two boys with their eyes gouged out and limbs severed were buried in the site. Velusamy and his sister-in-law had offered the boys as a sacrifice to ward off evil spirits.

The chilling human sacrifice led to an uproar in the Assembly that was in session in then Madras.

V. R. Nedunchezhian, the then Leader of the House and Finance Minister, also expressed shock and dismay at the human sacrifice and described it as “shameful”. He assured members of the Assembly that all steps would be taken to trace the culprits. He said the alleged human sacrifice was to get divine blessings for begetting a child. The bodies of the two children were found in the foundation pit of a building being constructed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This gory incident showed that the rationalist movement was still to take deep roots in the State,” he told the Assembly.

Case transferred to CBCID

Later, bowing to pressure from the Opposition and other rights activists, the State government transferred the case to the Crime Branch CID (CBCID) for investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that Velusamy was in a relationship with his sister-in-law Maruthambal. He purchased a house, which the local people claimed, was haunted.

The head master demolished the house and planned to construct a new one. He consulted a priest who gave the idea of ‘narabali’ or human sacrifice to ward off evil spirits. Velusamy conspired with one Chithra of the village to abduct two boys. The woman, who saw Rajendran and Nallusamy playing, took them to her hut and offered drug-laced food. The children fell unconscious after consuming it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Velusamy and his associate came to carry the boys to the site where he performed a puja around midnight. In the process, the bodies were dismembered and buried.

A special team of the CBCID led by the then Superintendent of Police Saravanaperumal camped at Perambalur to investigate the case. The team arrested Chithra who confessed to having drugged the boys. Her 12-year-old daughter told the investigators that she saw the boys sleeping in the house.

In a journal, CBCID investigators wrote that Velusamy had made inquiries with some people on the efficacy of ‘narabali’ in propitiating evil spirits in his new house and also the manner of performing it. He was also keen on sacrificing the eldest male child of a family.

Post-mortem on the body of Nallusamy revealed that the severing of his right hand and right leg was ante-mortem. A sharp weapon, probably a knife, was used to murder the boys. A sleep-inducing and poisonous drug was given to the victims.

Sentenced to life imprisonment

Police recovered the blood stained weapons and sent it for chemical examination. Velusamy, Maruthambal and one Palanimuthu, who assisted the accused in the ghastly human sacrifice, were arrested. On October 16, 1980, a court convicted Velusamy and Palanimuthu and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.