When Stalin interviewed Duraimurugan

Among the aspirants for a DMK ticket for the upcoming Assembly election who were interviewed at Anna Arivayalam on Friday was DMK general secretary Duraimurugan.
He had filed an application to contest from the Katpadi Assembly constituency for the eighth time. He was interviewed by party president M.K. Stalin.
Mr. Duraimurugan first won from the constituency in 1971 and went on to win it seven times. He lost the 1991 election, which was held in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Testing the waters
Mr. Duraimurugan was also elected to the Assembly from Ranipet constituency in 1977 and 1980.
Normally, partymen from Katpapdi constituency stay away from entering the contest and his is the only application.
But this time, Mr. Duraimurugan faced a candidate from the party who also wanted to contest from Katpadi.
“I never object to anyone seeking a ticket. In fact, I encourage them to submit applications so that it will generate revenue for the party,” said Mr. Duraimurugan, with his characteristic wit.
The other candidate
Ramkumar, who sought the Katpadi ticket, is from Vellore.
When Mr. Ramkumar appeared before the panel interviewing candidates, he told them that it had provided an opportunity for him to meet party president M.K. Stalin and other senior leaders in person. He took pictures with them and left the venue.
