When solar missions work together, new scientific questions can emerge, says physicist

India and NASA to collaborate on Aditya L1, the solar mission slated to launch next year; first working group meeting is being planned, says Madhulika Guhathakurta from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the U.S. Consulate General Chennai and the Indian Space Association (ISA) are jointly conducting a conclave on “Space Technology: the Next Business Frontier” in Chennai.

Madhulika Guhathakurta, Senior Advisor for New Initiatives, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Heliophysics Division, who is visiting the city to take part in the three-day conclave spoke to The Hindu about the growing interest in studying the sun and collaborations between India and NASA with respect to Aditya L1 – the Indian solar mission that is slated to launch next year.

Dr. Guhathakurta is the lead scientist for the programme“Living With a Star”, which focuses on understanding and aiming to predict the variability of the sun and its effects on the earth, human technology and astronauts in space. This is an international initiative that works with institutions across the world to understand space weather and how it relates to the earth’s atmosphere. She is also the programme scientist for the STEREO Mission, launched in 2006, which consists of two spacecrafts one moving ahead of the earth and one behind, moving around the sun and giving a stereoscopic (three-dimensional) image of the sun.

Imaging the sun

“STEREO along with the Solar Dynamics Observatory changed the way we look at the sun,” she said. “With its set of five telescopes, for the first time, we were able to image the solar wind. We were no longer just talking about solar wind but actually seeing it.”

She recalled how when they launched the ‘Living with a Star’ programme in the 2000s, the lab used to be called the Sun-Earth Connexions Division, as the subject “Heliophysics” was not born then. This programme aimed to go after the science at the intersection of curiosity-driven science and that which is relevant to society with respect to the sun-earth system.

The situation today is very different and heliophysics has come into its own. Indian heliophysicists and the Indian Space Research Organisation are planning to launch a mission to study the Sun – Aditya-L1.

“We work with them,” Dr. Guhathakurta said. “We are trying to set up our first working group meeting for Aditya.”

Global perspective

She added that while any mission can do its own particular science, with its own setup and instruments provided, when one is studying the sun and its effect on the earth and the interplanetary medium, what is really needed is a global perspective. “You need the Solar Dynamics Observatory, the Parker Solar Probe, the Solar Orbiter and other missions orbiting at the Lagrange point L1 or even STEREO,” she said.

When one starts looking at the sun through the various observatories, bringing all of this together, the results are much more powerful, in terms of both science and perspective. “Every mission has its core goals, but when they come together, we can ask new types of questions,” she added.