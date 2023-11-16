ADVERTISEMENT

When Sankaraiah broke down

November 16, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

N. Sankaraiah, CPI(M) leader | Photo Credit: PTI

CPI(M) leader N. Sankaraiah, who faced police brutality, repression and long jail terms, publicly broke down on a rare occasion. The incident that took place in 2022 drew the state’s attention.

Sanakaraiah was in Coimbatore in February 2002 to take part in the party’s 17th State conference. When the song, “Viduthalai poril veezhntha malare thola” (My comrade who withered during the freedom struggle), was rendered by the cultural troupe of the party, a visibly moved Sankaraiah could not control himself. Tears rolled down his cheeks and he used the shawl to wipe them.

The song, penned by communist leader Manavalan, is an anthem for communists, remind them of the hardships they faced during the freedom struggle and how they shone like stars when dark clouds surrounded the nation.

