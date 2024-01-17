GIFT a SubscriptionGift
When reel trumps real: MGR image replaced in poster

Actor Arvind Swami’s still from the movie Thalaivi that featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead, where he plays MGR, found its way on to a poster put up by a group of local AIADMK functionaries in Mittalam village.

January 17, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau,D. Madhavan
After the banner containing the picture of Arvind Swami went viral on social media, the organisers changed it.

The photo of arguably the most popular man in Tamil Nadu, late M.G.Ramachandran, was substituted by the photo of an actor who played him in a movie. Actor Arvind Swami’s still from the movie Thalaivi that featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead, where he plays MGR, found its way on to a poster put up by a group of local AIADMK functionaries in Mittalam village, around 10 km from Ambur town in Tirupattur district. The 107th birth anniversary of the AIADMK’s founder was observed in the State on Wednesday.

The banner, eight feet high and 20 feet long, was made at a cost of around ₹2,000, and boasts images of former Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K. Palaniswami. It also had a picture of the former AIADMK minister K.C. Veeramani, who is in-charge for Tirupattur district of the party, and images of local party functionaries including C. Anandraj and M. Kavadi - branch secretaries of the party in the district.  

It is learnt that local party functionaries placed the order with the printer, providing all the details, including the pictures. The owner of the digital printing agency Sai Babu claims he told them that it was the picture of Arvind Swamy, but they insisted it be used.

In these days of instant judgement on social media, trouble started when youngsters in the village, found the mistake noteworthy and took a picture of the banner and posted it on social media platforms. That went viral. Soon after, the organisers of the event, covered up the photo in the banner with a picture of MGR.

