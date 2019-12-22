Tamil Nadu

When protesters gave pilgrims right of way

Nice gesture: A video grab of Sabarimala pilgrims, led by a volunteer, passing through the crowd of protesters, at Aathupalam Junction in Coimbatore on Friday.

Nice gesture: A video grab of Sabarimala pilgrims, led by a volunteer, passing through the crowd of protesters, at Aathupalam Junction in Coimbatore on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

Clip shows four Ayyappa devotees passing through a gathering at Jamaath event

Following the public meeting organised by Coimbatore District Federation of All Jamaath and Islamic Organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Aathupalam Junction in the city on Friday, a video of the Muslim protesters making way for four Ayyappa devotees has surfaced.

The clip, which went viral on Friday, shows a senior citizen leading the four pilgrims carrying irumudi (the traditional bundle a devotee brings to the shrine) as a sea of protesters allowed them passage. According to M. Abdul Hakkim, district secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), the devotees were stranded near Karumbukkadai on Friday evening due to the large gathering. “They were travelling to Sabarimala on foot and did not know how to cross the crowd. Soon, a volunteer from the meeting decided to lead the devotees through the crowd,” Mr. Hakkim said.

The devotees crossed the crowd at Aathupalam Junction and were led till Aysha Mahal in Kuniamuthur for a distance of about one km, Mr. Hakkim said. “We came to know of this only after the meeting ended,” he said.

S. Mansoor Ali, a spokesperson off he Social Democratic Party of India, saw nothing extraordinary in it. “They even made way for an ambulance,” he said. “Despite the attempts made to divide us based on religion, there are no differences among us.” This was proved by the gesture to devotees, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
religion and belief
politics
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 2:32:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/when-protesters-gave-pilgrims-right-of-way/article30369777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY