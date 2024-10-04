When people head to a tiger reserve for the ‘Santhanakoodu’ festival

For three days every year, people from three States turn up in hordes for a festival in a forest. They march into the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district in western Tamil Nadu to get the blessings of seven sufis who attained ‘Jeeva Samadhi’. The faithful believe that these sufis are alive in the forests.

The 120th ‘Santhanakoodu’ festival was held from September 27 to 29 this year at the Gazalatty Dargah in the tiger reserve. The dargah is believed to be constructed on a piece of land donated by Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysore from 1782 to 1799.

Under Waqf Board

The dargah, which is under the control of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, is located in the core area of the tiger reserve in the Bhavanisagar Forest Range, 15 km from the Karachikorai forest checkpoint. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the flag, followed by Urus, known as ‘santhanakoodu’, when sandal paste is smeared on the tombs of the sufis. The festival came to an end with a special prayer and a flag dismounting ceremony on the final day. Thousands of people from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka took part in the festival that was organised by an eight-member committee.

Devotees have to traverse a mud road where wild animals are present in large numbers. The dargah is located on Gajalhatti Pass, the point of entry to Mysore, during Tipu’s rule. The pass was strategically important because of its geographic location: Tipu Sultan led his army from Mysore to Salem, Namakkal and Sathyamangalam, the Danaikan Fort, and Coimbatore and Palakkad through the pass.

“The British had to ascend the pass to invade Mysore from the south, and Tipu Sultan stationed his garrison here,” said S. Jamesh, coordinator of the festival. He said the ruler fought the Battle of Sattiamungalum (Sathyamangalam) with the British East India Company between September 13 and 15, 1790, and successfully defended the area. “Our ancestors said the ruler camped in the area frequently during which he met seven sufis (Gnanis) and listened to their spiritual discourse,” he said. The ruler offered prayers at a place called ‘Silla Kana’, which is now called ‘Kottai’.

While leaving the place, Tipu Sultan asked his general to donate land from the military treasury for the sufis’ residence. “It is the place where all seven sufis attained Jeeva samadhi,” Mr. Jamesh added. The Gazalatty Dargah, also called Genjalae Arsh Valiyullah, was constructed, and Tipu Sultan and his men offered namaz (prayers) there. “Since the prayers of the army men were fulfilled, the dargah became popular,” he said.

Muslims believe the dargah was constructed over 220 years ago, and special prayers are offered on Thursdays and on a few occasions. A. Abbas, organising committee member, said Tipu Sultan purchased horses from the Kuthirai Sandhai (the horse fair) at Anthiyur and used the forest road at Talamalai to reach the Gajalhatti Pass. “He stationed here with a garrison and fought wars with the British at the end of the 18th century,” he said.

Free of wild animals once

Recalling her memories of visiting the dargah during her childhood, an 80-year-old woman said, “In those days, bullock-carts were the only mode of transport and we would start from Sathyamangalam at 1 a.m. and reach the dargah by 5 a.m. for the festival.” This ardent devotee said that though it was a forest, no wild animals were seen 50 years ago and devotees moved freely as they visited the dargah whenever they wanted. Only after restrictions were imposed, the festival was conducted when animals migrated to other places, she said.

Most of the families arrive on the first and second days, pitch tents, and cook food. Food is served by the committee to the devotees on all the three days. The Forest Department and the police make elaborate security arrangements, while free transport is arranged by the committee from the checkpoint to the dargah.

